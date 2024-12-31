Pinatar Arena Announces First Teams for 2025





Heidenheim, KRC Genk, Hajduk Split, and Ljubljana among Confirmed Participants

As is tradition since its inauguration in January 2013, Pinatar Arena has unveiled the initial list of teams set to visit the training complex in January 2025.

Representing 13 Nations

Several prominent clubs, including Bundesliga’s 1. FC Heidenheim, Belgium’s KRC Genk, Sweden’s Kalmar FF, Denmark’s Silkeborg IF, Ukraine’s FC Kryvbas, and the National Youth teams of Germany and Portugal, are set to return to San Pedro del Pinatar. These teams will utilise the facilities to prepare for the second half of their respective seasons.

Joining the familiar faces are new arrivals like Croatia’s Hajduk Split, led by Ivan Rakitić and Gennaro Gattuso, Slovenia’s NK Olimpija Ljubljana, Hungary’s Újpest FC, Poland’s Śląsk Wrocław, and Kyrgyzstan’s U-20 national team.

Record-Breaking Numbers in 2024

Pinatar Arena closed 2024 with the best figures in its history, hosting 143 training camps for teams from 36 countries. This activity contributed over 40,000 hotel stays to the Costa Cálida region.

Confirmed Teams for 2025

Germany – FC Heidenheim, Preußen Münster, Germany U-17 and U-16

Belgium – FCV Dender, KRC Genk,

Croatia – Hajduk Split

Poland – Śląsk Wrocław

Switzerland – FC Basel U-21 and U-19

Ukraine – FC Kryvbas

Hungary – Újpest FC

Slovenia – NK Olimpija Ljubljana

Sweden – Kalmar FF, IFK Göteborg, IF Elfsborg

Denmark – Silkeborg IF, AC Horsens, Randers FC

Portugal – Portugal U-17 and U-16

Kyrgyzstan – Kyrgyzstan U-20

Spain – AFE Selection

This diverse lineup underscores Pinatar Arena’s reputation as a premier training destination for top teams worldwide, offering state-of-the-art facilities and an ideal climate for mid-season preparation.