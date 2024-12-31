



The Department of Sports, headed by Víctor Sigüenza, has presented a new edition of JUVE, a prominent recreational and sports event that will take place on January 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, 2025, coinciding with the Christmas holiday period.

With over 25 years of history, JUVE is a tradition in the municipality, bringing together children, young people, and families for recreational, sports, and cultural activities.

The event, which will take place in various locations in the city centre, coast, and rural areas, includes an extensive program of activities designed for all ages.

Highlights include inflatable castles, a climbing wall with a zip line, trampolines, sports games, children’s entertainment shows, storytelling, puppet theatre, musical performances, craft workshops, virtual reality simulators, a giant illuminated piano, an adventure zone with an obstacle course, and traditional board games.

