Guardamar Invests €430,000 to Expand and Connect Bicycle Lanes





GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA – The Town Council of Guardamar del Segura has announced a tender for the expansion and interconnection of its cycling and pedestrian routes.

The project aims to enhance connectivity between the town centre, residential areas, and leisure zones, promoting sustainable transportation. This initiative is part of the municipality’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (PMUS) and is backed by a budget of €433,179.07.

Project Overview

The planned works focus on the area surrounding the roundabout at the intersection of Calle Juan García, Calle La Redona, Calle Madrid, and Avenida del Puerto. A key element of the project is the extension of the cycle lane along Calle Juan García, which runs parallel to the Segura River. This street connects Avenida del Puerto to the roundabout linking it with La Redona, Calle Madrid, and Avenida del Puerto.

Currently, Calle Juan García provides access to several residential developments from the town centre. The street features pavements on both sides, each approximately 2.8 meters wide, facilitating pedestrian movement. The roadway includes a single traffic lane of about 3.5 meters wide, with parking spaces on both sides measuring 2.2 meters in width.

The pavements are paved with cobblestones, while the road has an asphalt surface in good condition. Since no major repairs are necessary, the implementation of the cycle lane can proceed without additional road maintenance.

Timeline and Goals

The deadline for companies to submit bids is January 8, 2025. Once the contract is awarded, the construction is expected to take three months, with completion anticipated in the first half of 2025.

By creating a primary axis of interconnected bicycle and pedestrian routes, the project aims to encourage the use of eco-friendly transport, improve mobility, and foster sustainable urban development within Guardamar del Segura.