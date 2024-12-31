Mojácar – A Model For Christmas Tourism





Mojácar reaffirms its title as the municipality of Christmas par excellence with the successful celebration of its traditional Christmas Zambomba Flamenca, an event that filled the evening with art, emotion and Christmas spirit in the iconic Plaza del Parterre.

The event brought together residents and visitors in an atmosphere filled with warmth and tradition, offering an unforgettable experience that stood out for a line-up of top-level artists. The Zambomba featured the outstanding performance of the renowned dancer Anabel Veloso, who offered a masterful performance accompanied by Mayte Beltrán and her students. With each step, both conveyed the strength and elegance of flamenco, leaving an indelible impression on the audience.

There was an accompaniment of flamenco singing by Alberto Funes and Rocío Zamora, while the guitar playing of David de la Fragua and Gabri Pérez added depth and feeling to the event. Carmen Moreno provided the percussion that marked the vibrant rhythm of the evening.

The Mayor of Mojácar, Francisco García, highlighted the value of this event as part of the municipality’s Christmas celebrations. In his statements he said: “The Zambomba Flamenca is not only a tribute to our traditions, but a way of sharing the magic of Christmas with all those who visit us. Mojácar is not just a place to enjoy, it is a corner where culture and art become the true driving force of our festivities. This is the essence of Christmas in Mojácar.”

The Plaza del Parterre became, once again, the perfect setting for an event that celebrated the best of flamenco culture and the Christmas spirit. The lights, the festive atmosphere and the artistic quality made the Zambomba Flamenca an essential benchmark for Christmas in Mojácar.

With this kind of initiative, the municipality continues to position itself as a unique destination to enjoy authentic festivities, full of tradition and with the unmistakable stamp of flamenco art.