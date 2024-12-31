



Hozono Global, a Murcian group, has secured three significant contracts related to the upcoming leisure area development at the Port of Torrevieja. These projects include a wastewater pumping station, a footbridge connecting the Levante breakwater to the Paseo del Mar, and the electrical infrastructure for the future fairground.

These awards follow the start of work on the Levante breakwater and the resumption of storm drain construction, signalling a period of increased activity at the port. The City Council’s Governing Board approved these projects last Friday, all awarded to Hozono Global through its subsidiaries Orthem and Abala.

The contracts were awarded competitively through a Framework Agreement, a pre-selected pool of companies. The swift awarding process, completed within a month, is a testament to the city’s commitment to the port redevelopment.

Project Details:

Wastewater Pumping Station: Awarded to Abala for €404,278, a 10% reduction from the base budget. This project aims to address the existing undersized station, which currently leads to untreated wastewater discharges during heavy rainfall.

Primary Electrification: Awarded to a joint venture of Abala and Orthem for €3,265,085. This crucial project will accommodate the increased energy demands of the leisure centre and the relocated fairground.

Footbridge: Awarded to Orthem for €2,630,583. This visually striking bridge will connect the Levante dock to the leisure centre, enhancing accessibility and pedestrian flow.

Overall Investment:

The City Council anticipates investing a total of €21 million in the port redevelopment, highlighting the significant economic and social impact of this project.

Next Steps:

The awarded companies will now finalise the award process by submitting the required guarantees and documentation. Following this, the staking out of the projects will commence.

This comprehensive redevelopment of the Port of Torrevieja is expected to significantly enhance the city’s tourism offerings and boost the local economy.

Key Improvements:

Enhanced Infrastructure: Improved wastewater management, reliable electrical supply, and improved pedestrian access.

Revitalized Waterfront: Creation of a modern and attractive leisure area.

Economic Growth: Increased tourism, job creation, and support for local businesses.