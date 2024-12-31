Percy’s Ramblings – Political Vermin





Percy’s Ramblings

From our house we have a stunning view of the Hondón valley and the small village nestling in between the hills about a mile away from our sitting room. Immediately outside the patio doors is our small terrace with a sloping roof supported by steel poles, the centre one has a solar powered security light attached to it.

For the past few days, a gecko, at about seven in the evening has come out of the roof down the pole and activated the sensor on the light, it then goes and lays on the top of it, when the light goes out the four legged creature repeats the process, I am only guessing but it probably does it for the warmth from the unit.

It was while we were holidaying in France, as our home was in a city, when we first came across the lizard. It is an amazing creature as it denies gravity and clings to all surfaces no matter what angle it is above ground. We were camping at the time, and the children were very young.

I had been the first to go to what really was little more than an ablution, a scruffy building with the basic needs of the people inside. I looked up at the ceiling wondering what would happen if it rained, and there was a mass of what we called lizards clinging to the makeshift covering.

On returning to the holiday living quarters I whispered to my darling lady “If you take the kids over there don’t look up at the ceiling.”

Children, especially at the ages of seven and three tend to have excellent hearing and a few minutes later there were screams coming from the ramshackle facility. We packed the tents up and went and found a hotel.

My feeling is that the country I was so proud of and especially as being brought up as a true Londoner, that is not to say people from other regions are not proud of the country, in many ways has become a shambles and worse than the toilet facility, I just wrote about.

I have just read and can heartily recommend Nadine Norries book ‘The Plot’ it tells the tale of how Boris Johnson was removed from power and the downfall of the Conservative Party by greed (my words) and ignoring the wishes of the electorate.

It is well known that the Government buildings on the banks of the River Thames are plagued with vermin, Nadine an ex-Government Minister in her written work comments on the number of rats that run around the House of Commons, I think she is referring to the furry kind. However, it is also in my opinion that a politician who uses words to tell the truth, is more difficult to find than a gecko in the confines of Westminster, frequently policymakers use lyrics to hide the real meaning of what is being said.

Surely, and again my thoughts, each and every member of the Government has a home, where to survive day to day simple housekeeping must be applied and that is income must be greater than expenditure … So why can’t the various administrations that have run Great Britain Limited proceeded on those lines. However, isn’t it possible that Starmageddon is striking at the very roots.

It is Christmas and three Kings time, and the sun has bathed the valley in its golden light. As we watch the activity across the vale, similar to the geckos which weave in and out of the garden walls, vans, some in blue livery are running around the roads and houses, no doubt delivering parcels and helping Santa with his mammoth task on the twenty fifth. Take care

Percy