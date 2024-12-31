



The 2025 budget for Orihuela advanced significantly on Monday with its approval during a Council meeting. The next step is a Plenary Session scheduled for January, where the budget will receive initial approval, and amendments proposed by opposition groups will be considered.

Following this, a one-month public exposure period will allow the public to present objections. If all proceeds as planned, a final Plenary Session in February will provide definitive approval, enabling the budget to take effect upon its publication in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP).

Mayor Pepe Vegara presented the new budget, describing it as a continuation of the 2024 financial plan, approved in May after years of outdated accounts extended since 2018. The 2025 budget amounts to €116,987,227.96, reflecting a more austere approach compared to the €140,534,089.19 allocated in 2024.

The reduction is primarily due to the absence of significant investments from the previous year, which included over €40 million financed through a loan from Caja Rural Central. These investments will continue into 2025 using borrowed funds.

KEY FEATURES OF THE 2025 BUDGET

Increased Staffing Costs:

The most notable expense increase is in personnel costs, with salaries and staff-related expenses rising by €8 million to €47.37 million, accounting for 40.49% of the total budget. This increase will fund the Job List (RPT) implementation (€3.5 million) and the first phase of a professional career program for public employees (€1.25 million).

Revenue Adjustments:

No major tax increases are planned, except for an obligatory increase in the waste tax to comply with state and EU regulations, previously announced. This adjustment ensures that users will bear the full cost of waste collection, transport, and treatment, freeing municipal resources for other priorities.

Focus on Waste Management and Infrastructure:

The budget emphasises improving waste management (RSU) and street cleaning services. Updated rates for urban solid waste will cover 92.75% of service costs. New machinery, vehicles, and containers are already being procured, with deliveries expected before summer.

Support for Culture and Education:

Allocations for cultural and educational initiatives are set to increase. Funding for the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) will include €60,000 for the Oriol Chair, focused on heritage studies, and support for the Science Park project. Additionally, the Miguel Hernández Foundation will receive a €15,000 subsidy, up from prior years.

Reduced Investments:

Planned investments for 2025 are significantly lower, totalling €2.97 million compared to the €40 million allocated in 2024. Current plans prioritise essential services like RSU and street cleaning, along with ongoing projects such as the rehabilitation of Orihuela’s historic centre, including the Paseo Calvo Sotelo remodelling, partially funded by European Next Generation funds.

A Timely and Comprehensive Plan

Mayor Vegara emphasised the importance of timely approval, stating that the accounts are designed to align Orihuela’s services with those of a “Big City.” He praised his administration’s economic team for its self-reliance, contrasting it with previous administrations that relied on external consultants but failed to finalise budgets.

“We are moving away from improvisation to focus on rigorous planning,” Vegara declared, highlighting the strides his government has made in advancing fiscal responsibility and municipal development.

If the budget process proceeds smoothly, Orihuela’s 2025 budget will mark a significant step forward in enhancing city services and infrastructure while maintaining fiscal discipline.