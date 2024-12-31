



Elizabeth Keegan, the director of the Lloret Tourist Board, has been awarded a BEM in His Majesty The King’s 2025 New Year Honours List for services to British nationals in Girona.

Also gaining recognition is Charlie Wilson, the treasurer of the British Benevolent Fund charity in Spain, who has been awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable British nationals in Spain.

For over 15 years, Ms. Keegan has consistently gone above and beyond to support the British resident community and visiting British tourists in the town of Lloret de Mar (Costa Brava), making a real difference to vulnerable residents, those in difficult circumstances and their families.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, said:

“From supporting elderly British residents during the pandemic to ensuring that UK nationals in Lloret de Mar understood the implications of the UK’s exit from the European Union, Elizabeth has selflessly dedicated her time to fostering a sense of belonging within the local British community. Her generous work continues to make a difference in the lives of those she touches and is truly worthy of this recognition.”

Elizabeth Keegan said:

“I am deeply honoured to receive the BEM recognition. For years, I’ve had the honor of helping British nationals not only in good times, but also in navigating difficult and often urgent situations on the Costa Brava. Doing so both as a local and as a British national has been incredibly rewarding, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in their lives. This recognition motivates me to continue contributing to the community and to support those in need in the future.”

Charlie Wilson joined the British Benevolent Fund charity in Spain in 2011, since which time Mr. Wilson has helped countless British people across Spain by providing short term financial support to those in desperate need. The charity’s work was especially critical during the Covid-19 pandemic, as time and time again he supported the repatriation of vulnerable British nationals to the UK via commercial flights.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, said:

“Charlie is the backbone of the British Benevolent Fund’s invaluable support of British nationals across Spain. The fact that he has given his time so generously over such a long period of time is a testimony of his dedication to helping others. I’m thrilled that his continued work is being recognised with an MBE.”

Charlie Wilson, who is based in Madrid, said:

“Receiving the MBE is a great honour and a very humbling experience. Although, it recognises my contribution to helping vulnerable British citizens in Spain, it really reflects the support, motivation and incredible inspiration I have received from my family and friends. It is a privilege and a vindication of my belief that together we can all make a positive difference in the world.”

The King’s New Year Honours List 2025 includes two other recipients with links to Spain:

A Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award to Maria Almudena Sevilla Sanz, Professor, Economic and Social Policy, London School of Economics. For services to Economics and to Women in Economics.

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award to Joel Castellvi-Kellhofer, Entrepreneur, Advocate and Innovator. For services to the Deaf Community.