Jury Finds Elia’s Killer Guilty, Demands 33 Years in Prison





A unanimous jury verdict has found Antonio David M.B. guilty of the brutal murder of his partner, María Elia, in Torrevieja. The defendant was also convicted of multiple counts of domestic abuse and assault against the victim.

The trial, held in the Alicante High Court, concluded with the jury rejecting the possibility of a pardon for the accused and recognising his confession of the crime as credible. Prosecutors and the victim’s family have jointly requested a 33-year prison sentence for the killer, along with significant financial compensation.

The jury determined that the defendant acted with premeditation and malice, targeting Elia due to her gender and their close relationship. Defence attorneys argued for a lesser sentence, citing the defendant’s confession as a mitigating factor. However, the prosecution maintained its initial requests for harsh penalties, emphasising the severity of the crimes.

María Elia was murdered on the night of December 17-18, 2021, following a brutal beating at the couple’s Torrevieja home. The trial revealed a pattern of domestic abuse, insults, and threats endured by the victim throughout their four-year relationship. Witnesses testified to Elia’s attempts to conceal bruises and her visible fear whenever her partner appeared at her workplace.

The couple had a three-year-old daughter together, who was primarily cared for by Elia’s parents due to the abusive situation. The victim suffered a broken rib during one assault while she was pregnant but delayed seeking medical attention due to fear. Co-workers confirmed Elia’s efforts to hide the physical evidence of abuse and her constant state of anxiety.