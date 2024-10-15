Man accused of beating his wife to death in Torrevieja in 2021 confesses





The 42-year-old man accused by the prosecution of “beating to death” his partner in December 2021 in Torrevieja, a 35-year-old woman with whom he had a 3-year-old daughter, has admitted his guilt in the first session of the trial being held in Alicante.

“Your Honour, I acknowledge the facts,” said Antonio David MB, a Spaniard, who now faces a request by the prosecution for 36 years in prison for murder.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has maintained that Antonio David MB exercised regular “violence, control and domination” over the victim, who “lived in a climate of terror.”

He monitored her entry and exit times from her home and from her job at a local supermarket, even when she went out for breakfast or a snack with her colleagues, and, out of jealousy, he took her mobile phone. His “attitude” sometimes forced her colleagues to throw him out of the establishment.

The prosecution has emphasised his physical superiority over María Elia and has stressed that although death was caused by blows to the head and abdomen, “there is no surface of the body where (the victim) did not receive blows.”

See Also: Torrevieja Murder trial opens in Provincial High Court of Alicante on Monday

The crime occurred on the night of December 17, 2021 after he inflicted multiple blows, throwing her against one or more hard surfaces.” The autopsy also revealed that he had stuffed paper into the woman’s mouth and throat so that she could not scream for help.

The death of María Elia was not instantaneous. According to forensic experts she died before 1 in the morning. Hours later, at around 7, the accused went to the Civil Guard barracks claiming that he needed help taking the pulse of his partner, with whom he had been arguing.

The accused had a history of abuse against a previous partner. He will now leave behind an orphaned girl who is now 6 years old and lives with her maternal grandparents, now legally her “guardians.”

The prosecution is asking for 25 years in prison for the crime of murder with treachery and cruelty and 11 more for crimes against moral integrity, injuries, domestic abuse and habitual abuse in a trial that is scheduled to last until Friday.