Pilar de la Horadada to Temporarily Accommodate Orihuela Costa Students





Pilar de la Horadada is set to temporarily welcome approximately 50 primary school students from Orihuela Costa due to a lack of space in their local schools.

The Department of Education estimates that around 50 students from the Los Dolses and Playas de Orihuela schools will be relocated to the CEIP María Moliner in Pilar de la Horadada. This temporary measure will remain in place until a new prefabricated school is completed in Los Dolses.

The Pilar City Council has expressed its full support for this arrangement and is delighted to accommodate the displaced students. They are also welcoming any additional students who may enrol before the opening of the third school in Orihuela Costa.

Previously, the possibility of transferring students to other municipalities was considered but ruled out due to excessive travel times on school buses. However, the temporary solution offered by Pilar de la Horadada provides a more viable option.

The new prefabricated school in Orihuela Costa is expected to be operational in January 2025. The schools in Los Dolses and Playas de Orihuela hope that the construction will be completed by December to allow for a smooth transition for the students.

In addition to the temporary solution, the Orihuela City Council has announced plans to build a new permanent school in the La Cuerda housing estate. Once approved, the land will be transferred to the Valencia Generalitat to initiate construction.

The temporary relocation of students to Pilar de la Horadada highlights the urgent need for additional educational facilities in Orihuela Costa. The growing population of the region has put a strain on existing schools, leading to overcrowding and inadequate learning conditions. The new prefabricated school and the planned permanent school are crucial steps towards addressing this issue and ensuring that all students have access to quality education.

The decision to temporarily accommodate students from Orihuela Costa in Pilar de la Horadada demonstrates the cooperation and support between neighbouring municipalities. By working together, they are able to provide a solution to a pressing educational challenge.

It is hoped that the construction of the new schools will be completed as quickly as possible to alleviate the burden on the students and their families. The long-term goal is to ensure that every child in Orihuela Costa has a safe and conducive learning environment where they can reach their full potential.

The images below show the work being carried out on the new Los Dolses prefabricated school that will open in January 2025.