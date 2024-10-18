San Miguel GS at El Plantio





SMGS travelled an easy 45 minutes north to El Plantio Golf on 16 October. 45 members and guests teed off on a warm Wednesday morning. Everybody was in good spirits for what lay ahead. El Plantio is a course that has come on leaps and bounds after suffering prior to Covid as not being in great shape – well we beg to differ on that now with green, lush fairways with fast greens. Guest appearances by the Snapping Turtles on the water features also. Having recently been bought out by Alicante Golf, funds are being invested into El Plantio – it can be seen already and it’s well worth the trip to visit.

A noticeable performance by the overall best score of the day (41 points in Gold) – maybe having a “slight” advantage of being a member there (the Secretary wanted to add penalties, but wasn’t allowed as the score was won fair and square) was our Kyrre Skårsmoen. A second great score of 40 was recorded by Richard Whitely (not he of Countdown fame). Both of these gentlemen also won 2 x Twos each with a Nearest the Pin complementing both Twos.

A Two was also had by Guy Wade-Palmer and Ken Flaherty (who is now an Honorary Member due to that golden milestone age of hitting 80!). Well done Ken, proving that power and youth mean nothing in Golf (sometimes!).

Gold: Kyrre Skårsmoen (pic. 1st left)

Silver: Ivan Hanak (pic. 5th right)

Bronze: Dave Blinston (pic. 4th right)

An enjoyable day was had by all, tired and weary on the way home, already looking forward to our next outing, south this time, to Saurines de La Torre (part of UGolf).

Winners pictured with Lee Eastman (Captain, 2nd left) and Darren Strugnell (President, middle).