Huge bonuses paid to Orihuela civil servants who lost the city 7.5 million euros





Orihuela paid 77,000 euros in bonuses to civil servants who lost the city 7.5 million euros in European funds. Emilio Bascuñana’s administration distributed productivity bonuses in 2018, 2019, and 2022 to over a dozen officials working on subsidies aimed at revitalizing the historic centre. Despite their “extraordinary activities,” only 1,138,000 euros of the 8.7 million euros granted were claimed.

The first bonus distribution occurred in March 2018, with 20,200 euros shared among eight officials. The second round in June 2019 saw 27,677.94 euros awarded to 11 civil servants. The third and largest distribution, 29,799.24 euros, was signed by Mayor Bascuñana in April 2022, just before a motion of censure removed him from office.

Among the beneficiaries were Eduardo Rodríguez Carmona, coordinator of European funds, and Agustina Rodríguez, now the Orihuela councillor for Social Welfare, Equality and Human Resources.

The bonuses were criticised for lacking clear objectives and were seen as a way to please certain civil servants. The poor execution of the funds was attributed to bureaucratic delays, budget constraints, and political instability.