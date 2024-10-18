



The iconic Levante breakwater promenade in Torrevieja will be closed to the public from November to undergo significant renovation. The City Council has awarded the contract to CHM, a local construction company, to revamp and resurface one of the city’s most beloved attractions.

The renovation work will begin simultaneously from both the lighthouse and the entrance to the Marina Salinas car park, with the city council aiming to minimize disruption to daily life. According to the Councillor for Urban Management, Sandra Sánchez, the primary areas affected will be the fish market, the marina itself, and the nearby pub area.

The project will include a series of tests to assess the mechanical and structural integrity of the breakwater. Subsequently, the wooden bench along the promenade will be demolished in phases, preserving the existing wooden framework until the final stage of the renovation. The outdated natural wood will be replaced with a more durable synthetic material, similar to the pavement currently being installed on the pedestrian path in La Mata.

One of the key features of the renovation is the creation of new viewing points along the promenade. Instead of a continuous bench, there will be gaps allowing for unobstructed sea views. Additionally, the railings, pergolas, and other street furniture will be replaced with modern materials, while the overall structure and appearance of the pergolas will remain unchanged.

The project, valued at €6.5 million, includes €900,000 in European Next Generation funds, which will be allocated entirely to lighting. The new lighting system will feature monumental street lamps and other lights that can be adjusted to create different atmospheres throughout the year.

The renovation will also address the wear and tear caused by the marine environment, including repainting the concrete wall and applying an anti-graffiti coating. The entire project is expected to be completed by the first week of July, coinciding with the start of the high summer season.

Levante breakwater presentation by the Orihuela Mayor

While the Levante breakwater itself will be undergoing renovation, the connection to Juan Aparicio and the hippies area will remain closed due to ongoing construction work on the new “Paseo del Mar” leisure centre. This project includes a new bridge that will connect the promenade to the first floor of the leisure centre, as well as a new electrical transformation centre and a sea viewpoint.

The mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has estimated that the entire project, including the leisure centre, will be completed by the end of next year. He also mentioned that the interior road leading to the port will be open to traffic by the end of November, providing an alternative route and easing congestion on Avenida de la Libertad.

Once the storm drain works are finished, the City Council plans to tackle the renovation of the fairgrounds, the hippie market, and Avenida de la Libertad. The tendering process for this phase is expected to take place between December and January.