Flood protection for Vega Hospital will cost 1.3 million





The Generalitat has announced a project to build a wall and a drainage basin with a capacity of 14,000 cubic meters on an area attached to the hospital of 17,456 square meters corresponding to three private plots

During the DANA of 2019 the hospital was virtually inaccessible for several days due to the flooding of CV-91. The centre itself flooded on the ground floor and in some operating rooms because its drainage network was overrun.

Now the Generalitat has released to public exhibition the Basic Project of the Complementary Works of Defence and Drainage of the Hospital de la Vega Baja with a budget of 1.3 million euros, an action in addition to the improvement works that began in March last year and that foresee a period of execution of 30 months for 62.5 million euros.