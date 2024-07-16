



The Torrevieja Council has unveiled plans to transform the historic Ice Factory into a multi-functional municipal building. Once restored, it will house the new Tourist Office, the service centre for international residents, and the Pangea migrant assistance office. The building’s prime location overlooking the Salt Pans makes it an ideal spot for these services.

Originally, the Council prioritized the construction of a new auditorium before the Ice Factory restoration. However, due to delays in obtaining necessary permits, the focus shifted to the Ice Factory project as it requires fewer external approvals.

The restoration of the Salt Pans area will be phased, with the Ice Factory being the initial focus. The Council is considering including the new Habaneras auditorium in the same tender process, even before securing the necessary concession from the port authority.

The overall plan involves pedestrianizing the area around the Ice Factory, creating a more open and green space. The current Tourist Office, which the council has wanted to relocate for years, will be demolished to make way for a new viewing point.

The City Council acquired the Ice Factory and an adjacent plot for a combined cost of over 1.6 million euros. The building is in a state of disrepair and requires significant restoration work.

Despite facing challenges and delays, the Council is determined to revitalize the Salt Pans area and create a new hub for tourism, resident services, and cultural events.