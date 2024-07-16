



First it was the old Lagoymar building, and now it is the turn of the shopping gallery attached to the hotel complex created in the seventies. The latest inspections have confirmed the danger of collapse of the commercial premises that are located opposite the Doblemar hotel, on the other side of the Gran Vía de La Manga, where they occupy an area of ​​2,695 square metres.

The Local Police are monitoring the area to prevent the entry of people due to the risk of collapse, with the inspectors stating that many of the floors have given way.

The San Javier Town Council has already hired a company to begin dismantling the first nine premises next week, which have been declared in a state of imminent ruin.

“They are in a very dangerous situation, and it is necessary to demolish them in order to avoid any accidents,” says the Councillor for Urban Planning, Antonio Martínez. The nine premises located on the seafront will be the first to disappear, but the councillor said that the other 40 existing premises are also in a poor state and he is waiting for surveyors reports so that he can classify them as in imminent ruin.

The cost of the demolition of the nine premises and the removal of the material will amount to 40,000 euros, which will be financed with municipal funds, although the Council will then proceed to collect the amount from the owners. According to municipal information, the shopping gallery is 60% owned by the Roc family, owners of the Doblemar hotel, with the remainder owned by private individuals and by some financial companies.