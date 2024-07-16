



Ignacio Ortiz, president of the Caixaltea Foundation visited the facilities of the NGO Corazón Express, accompanied by the trustees Francisca M. Ferrer Mulet and Francisco Alvado Silvestre.

They visited the food warehouse, the volunteers’ equipment and the methods used to help and support people in need of their services. They were accompanied by the president of Corazón expres Magdalena López, and several members of the organisation.

Ignacio Ortiz, said “… that the aim of Corazón Express is not only to cover food needs, but it goes much further. Food aid is their way of reaching out to people, and from there trying to see how we can help them to get out of their current situation, which many manage to overcome, and which I think is the greatest achievement…”.

On this occasion the Fundació Caixaltea, has made a donation of food products that complements the various donations already made and equipment provided to volunteers by the Foundation.

Magdalena López pointed out that anyone can be a volunteer for Corazón Exprés, just contact the association through its website ww.corazonexpres.org or by calling 644 310 855.

López, faithful to his commitment, reminded us of the Association’s motto “We can’t change the whole world, but we can change the world of one person”.