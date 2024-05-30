



Smart Living Properties, managed by Bestinver Activos Inmobiliarios, has closed the acquisition of its second asset, the Santara Senior Living Resort, a 30,000 square metres complex located in Gran Alacant.

The Santara Senior Living Resort, acquired from a private owner and built in 2009, has more than 200 residential units and a wide range of communal facilities including a wellness centre, a private clinic, a restaurant, social rooms, and a gym.

Smart Living Properties ‘ objective with this investment is to transform and modernise the complex’s current facilities to maximise its potential. This strategy will be complemented by a commercial repositioning and professional management that will be developed under the specialised brand “Evoca Living”, created by SmartRental Group to manage assets in the senior living sector.

Senior living complexes are long established in areas of America, and the concept has started to become more popular throughout Europe in recent years, leaking into Spain where the concept is becoming more fashionable.