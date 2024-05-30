



The Castle of Santa Bárbara in Alicante will be transformed into a medieval time capsule for a weekend, as the iconic fortress plays host to a medieval market for the weekend starting on Friday 7 June.

For three days, this historic space in the Alicante capital – the most visited in the entire Valencian Community – will fully immerse itself in the Middle Ages with decoration, craft stalls, theatrical performances with characters, traditional games, gastronomy, and live music with instruments of the time.

This is the third edition of this event organized by the Forge of Vulcano, the second with a medieval setting after the success achieved last year and after an inaugural pirate-themed proposal that brought together nearly 20,000 people in 2022. In this sense, the medieval market in the Castle of Santa Bárbara is once again a unique opportunity to enjoy an initiative that combines history, culture, and leisure through the privileged views of the city and the coast offered by Mount Benacantil.