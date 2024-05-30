



A 92-year-old woman was arrested this week on suspicion of having suffocated her 96-year-old roommate in a nursing home in the Valencia town of Chiva, as reported by the Guardia Civil.

The events occurred on Tuesday night and are being investigated by the Guardia Civil, who highlighted the “vulnerability” of the victim, both due to advanced age and the time at which the events occurred.

It has been reported that those responsible for managing the facility reported the suspicious death after a carer entered to room to prepare medication and found the victim lifeless.