



The councillor of Urban Planning and Major Projects, Matias Ruiz, held a meeting with the head of Demarcation of State Highways of Alicante, Jesus Redondo, in order to address issues related to the municipality as well as its relationship with the State roads that run through the municipality.

One of the main topics discussed was the footbridge project over the AP-7 in Orihuela Costa, connecting La Regia with Lomas de Cabo Roig, with which he emphasised the speed of granting permission when the final Project for the Works is presented.

However, there are still a number of hurdles to be overcome before the project can be even considered, the foremost being the approval of the 2024 Orihuela budget. Thereafter tasks to be undertaken include:

Drafting of the definitive Works Execution Project.

Approval of the project by the Ministry of Development – Alicante Roads Department.

Tendering, awarding and execution of the work, which is included in the 2024 Budget.

Also included in the discussions between the two officials were the processing of the Special Plan for the Orihuela Business Park, since one of the main conditions for the development of the park is its access to the A-7 highway and the project for the section of the third lane towards Murcia from the Orihuela junction-exit.

Other issues included the layout of the National Highway 340 as it passes through Orihuela, and the aesthetics of some existing traffic islands.