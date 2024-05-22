



The councillor for the coast, Manuel Mestre, has sent an open invitation to all Orihuela Costa residents who wish to attend an informative presentation on Friday evening 24 May, at 6pm in the salon of the Playa Flamenca Town Hall.

At the meeting the councillor will make a detailed presentation on the new Orihuela budget with specific information on how it will impact on the coast.

Entrance if free but there are only a limited number of seats so it is a case of ‘first come, first served’.

The councillor will be attending the presentation following the earlier meeting of the Orihuela Plenary at which the budget will be finally approved.

Unfortunately this meeting comes after the council rejected the recommendations made by Coastal associations, which had requested these meetings during the preparation of the budgets so that their requests were included in them, not after when it is clearly too late.