



The band of civilian’s, Ex-RAF, Ex-Army, Ex- Merchant Navy, Ex-Mariner’s and of course Ex-Royal Navy and their brothers in arms-in-arms Ex-Royal Marines, all collectively known as Shipmates (S/M’s) of the Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) enjoyed another fun packed meeting which took place at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant, in Quesada.

Some 50% of the total 120 members were in attendance to enjoy the banter and frivolity along with some of the formalities were able to congratulate S/M’s Joan Ward and Rick Ward with a humungous round of applause when they each had their photos taken with the RNATB Chairman while receiving their individual Certificates for 15 years’ service as a member of the RNATB.

The S/M’s had voted in a new Branch Social Secretary, S/M Lenny Manning at the recent AGM and he also received an enormous round of applause when he had his photo taken receiving his Social Secretary Badge from the RNATB Chairman.

The recently appointed Raffle Assistant, S/M Kim Hemingfield had a colossal round of applause when she had her photo taken receiving her Badge from the RNATB Chairman.

The Branch Schoolie, S/M Graham Shelton also received his Badge with a joint role of Schoolie and Assistant Rum Bosun with a well deserved and received rapturous round of applause, while also having his photo taken with the RNATB Chairman.

The S/M’s were especially enthralled to acknowledge with an elated round of applause when the two new members (S/M’s) Ken Nobes and Amanda Clancy each had their photos taken receiving their Membership Booklet, Card and Badge from the RNATB Chairman.

S/M Tony Jenkins gave an amusing synopsis of his time in the mob (RN).

This month’s toast at the routine Tot Time, which is where the Branch provides a ‘tipple’ to the S/M’s as in the traditional way the RN used to do ‘in days gone by’ and called ‘up-spirits’; was as usual, predictably well received and enabled the S/M’s to toast St Georges Day and all the S/M’s with a birthday over the next month.

The Branch Schoolie, S/M Graham Shelton, once again rose to the challenge of entertainingly further educated the members of the branch with more of RN Vernacular, commonly known as ‘Jack Speak’ which this month was on watches and bell’s, which in civilian terms means working shift patterns and knowing what time it is.

The finale was once again the enormously exciting Raffle, which always send shipmates home in high spirits and enthusiasm for the next social event.

RNATB Press Release Officer (PRO), Tony Jenkins

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) has a ‘Free Membership’ and is a UK Registered Charity 266982.

Although primarily founded for serving and retired Royal Naval personnel with the moto ‘Once Navy Always Navy’, it also welcomes all serving or retired military Veterans and civilians alike.

The local overseas branch in Torrevieja (RNATB) has a diverse mix of members, who are a friendly and engaging group of people who embrace their ethos of Comradeship, Loyalty, Patriotism & Unity while enjoying a verity of social events. Why not join us?

The RNATB Meets Formally throughout the year on the 1st Wednesday of each and every month at 1700. Currently this is at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant, Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada 03170, Alicante.

Or contact:

The Chairman, Tony Jenkins. Email ChairmanRNATB@Gmail.com Mob: +34693866709 or +4470576117222 (What’s App).

The Treasurer, Carl Louden. Email carllouden@msn.com Mob +34678518202 (What’s App).

The Secretary, Steve Hemigfield. Email SecretaryRNATB@gmail.com Mob +34 711011372 (What’s App).