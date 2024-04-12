



Councillor Víctor Valverde, has announced that a contract has been awarded for the repair of equipment in various playgrounds in the municipality, all in Orihuela, specifically in the Bernardo Ruiz (Ocarasa), Plaza de San Sebastián and Jardines del Príncipe parks.

Valverde said that “we are aware of the need to adapt the equipment in the playgrounds, as many of them have serious deficiencies that require action to ensure the safety of users”.

For this reason, the Department of Infrastructures is going to begin the first phase, which will consist of replacing the flexible rubber paving, cleaning and sanding the paint and varnish on the equipment, complete replacement of the double swing (Jardines del Príncipe), and reworking the fastenings and screws on the existing play elements.

The execution period for these works is one month from the date of signing the contract with a total budget of 33,335 euros.

Major work in the Bernardo Ruiz Park (Ocarasa)

Valverde added that within the 2024 Municipal Budgets a budget item is included for 60,000 euros, corresponding to the Participatory Budget of 2019 for work in the park of Bernardo Ruiz, so these repairs are a preliminary phase to what will be the full conditioning of this green area.

Parks in pedanías

The councillor also stated that at the same time, repairs are being carried out to parks in pedanías, through ILDO (the municipal company responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of green areas in pedanías). Work is focused on the parks of La Aparecida (next to the Civic Centre) and in the Barrio Sagrado Corazón (Carretera de Hurchillo).

In La Aparecida, 300 m² of rubber flooring is being replaced, playground equipment is being sanded and painted, and screws and plugs are being checked, while in Carretera de Hurchillo, 70 m² of rubber flooring is being replaced, playground equipment is being sanded and painted, damaged playground equipment is being replaced and screws and plugs are being checked.