



Orihuela Councillor for Transport, Víctor Sigüenza, has launched a contract to increase the frequency of the bus service of the regional concession CVA-090 in the municipality of Orihuela.

This is an exclusive contract for one year (extendable for another year), for an amount of 476,300 euros, in relation to the CVA-090 concession of the Generalitat Valenciana.

The aim of this contract is to improve the availability of the service by incorporating six new stops in order to improve the service.

Sigüenza explained that the improvement directly affects the frequency of four lines which will now have 11,211 annual journeys. Specifically, the lines are as follows:

-Line 15 Orihuela-Desamparados (University).

-Line 30 La Zenia-Aguamarina Health Centre

-Line 38 La Zenia-Torrevieja Hospital

-Line 49 Orihuela Costa-Orihuela passing through Entrenaranjos and/or Torremendo.

He concluded by saying that “we will continue to work to improve communications and services to facilitate the transport and mobility of Orihuela residents throughout our municipality”.