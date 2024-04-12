



The thirteenth edition of the popular Los Montesinos Ruta de la Tapa will be held from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 April. It is being jointly organised by the Council’s Tourism Department and the local bars and restaurants, under the umbrella of the Los Montesinos Hotel and Catering Association.

The festival is a most important event for the town, a highlight of the tourist, gastronomic and cultural calendar, regularly showing itself to be one of the highest spending periods in the sector.

According to the Councillor for Tourism, Ana Belén Juárez Pastor, “the Ruta de la Tapa de Los Montesinos is an event that is very well received by both the national and international public. It highlights the typical products of our region and our country and also those of the other cultures that coexist in the town”.

This edition will begin on Friday and last for three days. During which time those attending will be able to sample 20 different tapas from 20 establishments at a price of €3 each, including a drink, and at the same time take part in a free draw for two lunches or dinners for two people, valued at €50.

To do so, they will have to get the stamp of 6 different establishments and deposit the “Boleto Tapa” in the ballot boxes located in the participating establishments.

On the 10th of May at 10:00, in the Plenary Hall of the Town Hall, the votes will be counted and at 11:00 the prize will be awarded to the tapa with the most votes. The most popular tapa and the establishment that created it will receive a commemorative plaque showing them to be the winner of the XIII Ruta de la Tapa de Los Montesinos.

This year the council is providing a bus service from the 2 urbs, so everyone in the municipality can enjoy the most popular day, Saturday, without having to drive.