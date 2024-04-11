The Traffic Group of the Guardia Civil arrested three people for participating in an illegal race which went viral on social networks.
The events occurred on January 21 at around 1:45 a.m., between kilometres 17 to 11 of the M-45 motorway within the municipality of Madrid.
The images show two vehicles traveling in parallel, at high speed, in what is supposedly a race. Meanwhile, a third person drives another car parallel to them, blocking the road and from where he records the video that later went viral on social networks.
Among other objectives, these illegal races have the purpose of participating in illegal bets between the participants. This driving has posed a serious danger to the lives of these people and other road users, which is why the Madrid Traffic Sector have charged these three people with the crime of reckless driving.
The three detainees are men between the ages of 24 and 26, residents of the provinces of Toledo and Madrid, who have police records for various acts.
