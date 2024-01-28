



CD THADER – 2 SANTA POLA CF – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Way back in early September last year, Thader kicked off their venture into the newly formed Community League, with a humiliating 5-0 drubbing at nearby Santa Pola. A lot has changed since then, with not only a new manager in the hot seat, but a large number of players have either arrived or departed.

So, this latest victory was ever so sweet, especially as the 2 teams swapped places in the league.

At long last, Thader have moved outside the relegation places, now on 17 points. Although he made a substitute appearance during last weeks 3-2 defeat at L’Olleria CF, new signing Yeriba was included in the starting line up, as was recalled veteran Javi.

Apart from a snap shot by Figu, which narrowly missed Thader’s goal frame, there was very little to excite the tidy gathering inside Moi Gomez stadium during the opening period of the 1st half.

Fans were certainly stirred from their slumber on 23 mins, following an x rated over the top challenge by visiting defender Alvaro on Fran. Instead of issuing a regulation red card for violent conduct, ref Ferrandez elected to award a cop out yellow version, even though he was close to the action, and had an unobstructed view.

Fran was again in the thick of the action shortly afterwards, when he appeared to be fouled inside the penalty area, but play was allowed to continue. On the half hour mark Chema produced another of his trade mark saves, when he dived low to prevent Llamas putting Santa Pola ahead.

As with last week, Thader failed to test the keeper throughout the 1st half, although on 38 mins, Javi’s 30 yard effort was only just off target.

Fortunately, and all credit to the match officials, the bruising battle seen in the 1st half, gave way to a more skillful side to the game of football during the 2nd period. A cross from the right by captain Dani Lucas on 47 mins, just eluded the outstretched leg of Alberto at the far post.

The deadlock was broken on 55 mins, courtesy of a firmly headed goal from a corner by centre back Pascual. It was Pascual’s first goal of the season in a blue & white striped Thader shirt, so the relief on his team mates faces was plain for all to see.

A nasty clash of heads between Alberto and a visiting defender, resulted in the brave young midfielder having lengthy treatment, before having to leave the fray, complete with a blood soaked head bandage.

It was a close call on 75 mins, following a well drilled shot by David, which thankfully went the wrong side of Chema’s near post. Thader desperately needed a second goal to make the game same, which duly arrived on 80 mins. A delicate assist by Dani Lucas found Thader sub Berni, who sided footed home from point blank range – another first of the season.

Next weekend, Thader have another lengthy trip, this time Olimpic Xativa will be the hosts. Hopefully fans will be able to travel on the players coach for this match, but it is advised to visit CD Thader facebook page for regular updates.