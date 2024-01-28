



FITUR, the International Tourism Fair held last week in Madrid, is the first annual event for world tourism professionals. Formally opened by King Felipe and Queen Leticia, it is held over five days that translate into hundreds of opportunities, contacts, projects and deals, for those with high decision-making power in the sector.

One local man in attendance was Guardia Civil Traffic Officer, Francisco Morales, who was on show at the Orihuela stand where he unveiled his new N332 publication ‘ROAD TRIP TO SPAIN’!

Monday’s edition also reports on the ceremony of lowering the Spanish flag that was carried out on the deck of the Naval Patrol Boat “Isla Pinto”, in Campoamor Marina last Tuesday.