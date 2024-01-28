LEWIS DOUBLE SEALS TORRY WIN





SC Torrevieja CF 2-1 CF San Fulgencio

Torry Goals: Lewis (81&90)

Torry welcomed local rivals San Fulgencio to the Esteban Rosado with Jorge Carmona returning to the starting 11 following his suspension, and new signing Pablo Abadía making his debut in midfield.

Needing to make sure they maintained, or improved, their position on the two clubs above them in 1st Primera Group 4, Torry were quickly out of the blocks creating two good chances in the opening 10mins. Lewis was unlucky to hit the post and then, just moments later, Luis Carlos curled the ball over the bar from the edge of the box.

Unfortunately, the home superiority was short-lived as the visitors took the lead on 20 minutes following an exquisite free kick, curled into keeper Maxi’s bottom corner from the edge of the box.

On the half hour mark Torry were threatening once again with Abadía sliding the ball to Lewis whose shot was pushed to safety by the keeper. Great play then from full-back Manu on the right, crossing to Montero just 6-yards out, but he’s off balance and shoots well over the bar.

Further opportunities fell to both Abadía and Lewis before the break, but good goalkeeping kept the scoreline at 0-1 as the two sides went in for the interval.

A slow start to the second period with the first real quality coming on 55mins with neat play from Kevin, squaring to Omar 8-yards out, but he sliced his shot well wide.

An hour played and Torry still can’t find the breakthrough, Cristian hits a free kick narrowly over the bar then Omar goes close with a low driven shot from the same range, but it’s just wide.

Torry continued to press and then, following a goal mouth scramble, substitute Amin picks up the ball and after showing quick feet and beating his man he was brought down for a clear penalty. Lewis calmly sent the keeper the wrong way to level the scoreline. Now, of course, all hopes were on Torry grabbing a winner in the last 10 minutes?

And what a winner it was, a great goal starting on the halfway line with Amin doing well to hassle a San Fulgencio player, causing the ball to break to Lewis. The Brit striker was quick to make ground and seeing the keeper off his line, he lifted an audacious lob from 30-yards out. The keeper scrambled back but could only get a fingertip to the ball as it dropped in at the far post.

An invaluable win for SC Torrevieja but, other than a fantastic goal from Lewis, this was not a game for the purists. Torry just about deserved the win, but they will need to improve if they want to challenge for the title.

Match Report, Chris Peach – Torry Army Secretary & Social Media

