



Thirty one members and one guest ‘teed it up’ at La Finca, to compete in our second game of the year, an Individual Stableford competition. The sun shone all day, with a very gentle breeze. It was also quite warm for the time of year, which made for near perfect conditions for playing golf. The course as usual was in good condition, but the greens were fast, which made for ‘tricky’ putting. We returned to the Lo Crispin Tavern, where Tapas were supplied by the helpful and friendly staff and the day’s prizes were distributed.

Gold Division

1st Place – Carl Rodel 29 pts off 23

2nd Place – Bill Croft 26 pts off 18

3rd Place – Mike Ellson 25 pts off 18

Silver Division

1st Place – Steve Harrington 26 pts off 34 (on count back)

2nd Place – Paul Flanaghan 26 pts off 31

3rd Place – Jackie Spendel 25 pts off 41

N T P on Par 3s

Hole 3 – Steve Price

Hole 6 – Bill Croft

Hole 13 – Andy Quinn

Hole 16 – Bill Acton

Bill Croft was the only player to achieve a 2 and so took the 2s’pot’ which included a ‘roll over’ from our last game. The Free Game Draw was won by Frank Hanrahan. Finally, our next game, also an individual Stableford, is for our Anniversary Trophy at Bonalba on 7th. February.

Steve Harrington (Membership Secretary)