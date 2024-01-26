



28 golfers made the short trip from Lomas de Cabo Roig to La Finca on a sunny and warm January morning (25 degrees later on!!). The course was playing tough with some strong winds at times along with the notoriously long holes which make up La Finca.

Scoring was generally in the high 20’s to low 30’s but one player towered above the rest to score an impressive 41 points, Wayne Stevenson.

The Secretary (In the absence of the captain) presented the prizes to the following winners: –

1 st Place – Wayne Stevenson (41 Points) – €30 Lucky Lion voucher

Place – Wayne Stevenson (41 Points) – €30 Lucky Lion voucher 2 nd Place – Mike Fitzpatrick (34 Points) – €20 Lucky Lion voucher

Place – Mike Fitzpatrick (34 Points) – €20 Lucky Lion voucher 3 rd Place – Bob Chambers (31 Points) – €15 Lucky Lion voucher

Place – Bob Chambers (31 Points) – €15 Lucky Lion voucher 4th Place – Chris Udell (31 Points) – €10 Lucky Lion voucher

NTP in 3, Hole 5 went to Chris Udell

NTP in 2, Hole 8 went to Wayne Stevenson

NTP in 3, Hole 9 went to Paul Brown

NTP in 2, Hole 10 was not won

NTP, Hole 13 was not won

NTP, Hole 16 went to Chris Udell

All the above won a €10 Voucher from The Lucky Lion.

Best Net score – Hole 17: Derek Fleet (Net 2) – Derek won a bottle of brandy donated by Derek Fleet (Guess we will be seeing that bottle again next month!!).

The new President of AGS, Shaun Staplehurst, is sponsoring a best front 9 and best back 9 competitions to be presented to any player who has not won any of the nearest the pin or main prizes. The winners of these prizes receive a sleeve of Titelist ProV1 balls each:

Best Front 9: Malcolm Fitter – 16 Points, Best Back 9: Alan McAuliffe – 19 Points

Nigel Hardy, the PGA teaching pro at Lo Romero golf, has kindly offered to sponsor our Captain, Gary Armstrong, with a voucher for a free lesson at Lo Romero golf. This was presented to the overall winner, Wayne Stevenson, along with a 2-stroke handicap cut.

The captain’s chosen charity for 2023 was Help at Home. An anonymous member of AGS doubled the funds raised by the Charity Rep during 2023. During 2023, AGS members raised an incredible €3527.00 for Help at Home with the help of the anonymous donation. Many thanks go to Sam Udell our charity member for her hard work this year. The captain’s chosen charity for 2024 remains Help at Home.

Many thanks go to Michael, Annoushka and the staff of the Lucky Lion for their continued support. The Lucky Lion have increased their sponsorship of AGS in 2024 by sponsoring one of the nearest the pin vouchers, alongside the prizes for the top 4 players and the food after the game back at the Lucky Lion.

AGS at the Lucky Lion welcome new members of all abilities. If you wish to join AGS, or even play as a guest, you can contact the Secretary by email, Alfiesgolfsociety@gmail.com

Gary Armstrong