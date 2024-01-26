Pilar de la Horadada AP-7 tunnel closed due to a van fire





The fire of a van inside the motorway tunnel that connects Pilar de la Horadada with San Pedro del Pinatar brought traffic to a standstill on the AP-7 highway this Friday.

The fire began around 9:24 a.m., when the vehicle burst into flames as it was traveling through the tunnel at kilometer point 773 in the direction of San Pedro del Pinatar. The driver of the vehicle managed to get out on his own and was not affected by the fire.

However, the smoke caused by the flames accumulated inside the tunnel and prevented the safe movement of other vehicles, so the motorway was closed.

Two fire crews attended the scene to put out the fire. Due to the large amount of smoke generated, the ventilation systems had to be activated.

It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze after which the motorway was reopened.

Fortunately, there are no injuries to report.