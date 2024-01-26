



This week the members of the La Marina Golf Society met at the Bonalba golf course for the Optica Optima sponsored trophy. This game was a Texas Scramble whereby new members mixed with regular members for a competitive team game. The course was in very good condition and some teams were coming in with excellent scores making it a great day all around.

In first place with a score of 55 were Dave Sligtham, Bill Allen, Sue Roberts-Lyall and Roy Wealleans. Second place with a score of 57 were Colin Taylor, Gerry McCabe, Vic Smith and Gill Ludkiewicz. Close on their heels with a score of 58 and in third place were Danny Divers, Paul Saxton, Rod Allen and Jimmy Scott.

The” nearest the pin” winners were Iain Lyall for hole 4, Roy Harris for hole 8 and Dave Sligtham for hole 14.

The members all met back at the Sports Complex in La Marina where Captain, Bill Stobo presented the Optica Optima trophy to the winners.

Photo – Left to right- Captain Bill Stobo, Bill Allen, Sue Roberts-Lyall and Dave Sligtham