In December 1994 I was diagnosed with my first cancer, a Lipoma like Lippo Sarcoma growing through the pelvis into the buttock on my right side. I was referred to the Royal Marsden Hospital, Kensington, London. My consultant surgeon was Mr Meirion Thomas.

It was a large sarcoma in two parts, unfortunately it could not be removed completely as it was growing around the main sciatic nerve and a main artery.

Since that operation I have been treated with Lyrica for the nerve damage and morphine for the continual pain. The drugs, initially, were administered via a steel synchromed pump inserted into the abdomen, but for the past 10 years the morphine is administered via an adhesive patch placed on alternative buttock cheeks every 72 hours.

The surgery was severe, and I needed intensive physio to rehabilitate me as I had a problem walking for a time. My bit of luck on this occasion was that I didn´t need either chemotherapy or radiotherapy, but as they were unable to remove all the sarcoma, I had to make regular visits to the Royal Marsden for scans and consultations with Mr Thomas. This entailed travelling from my home in Birmingham the day before the appointment, as the scan was first thing in the morning and the consultation late afternoon the same day. The good news was that the sarcoma never grew, so apart from the continuous pain management I thought that was the end of my cancer journey.

On June 6th, 2000, my husband Carl, my rock, and I, began a new life here on the Costa Blanca. Life was rosy for the following 10 years. Carl had a successful business, and I did all the girly things, keep fit, lunches with the girls etc. Then in March 2010, whilst at Torrevieja Hospital for a cortisone injection with a friend, we decided to book a mammogram.

My appointment came through almost immediately although my friend waited 6 months for hers. Maybe it was because of my cancer history. I am so glad I didn´t have to wait as my mammogram showed two small lumps in my left breast. Imagine the problems I could have had if I too had waited for a further 6 months.

This is why I believe “EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES” I am certain it saved mine.

