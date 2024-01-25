



The Sueña Torrevieja group has denounced the fact that the tender for the new green areas maintenance service contract in Torrevieja is delayed more than a year and a half due to the negligence of the PP government team.

Whilst the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, is in Madrid for photocalls cooking paella in the hope of encouraging tourism to the town, Pablo Samper affirms that “the mayor announced a Management Plan for the first 100 days of the current mandate that he has failed to fulfil, since the new maintenance contract for parks and gardens still does not appear after almost 9 months of government”.

According to the government team, “this was the most important contract in the Management Plan of the first 100 days.”

On September 12, 2023, the edict was published in the BOP by which the mayor resolves to submit to public information for a period of no less than twenty business days, the cost structure of the park and garden maintenance service.

On November 15, 2023, the general director of contracting reports that “in view of what appears in the file, there is NO EVENT that the aforementioned request was sent to at least five companies.”

On November 20, 2023, the resolution is approved to request again from the 6 aforementioned companies the cost structure for compliance within the maximum period of 5 calendar days, and according to Pablo Samper, spokesperson for Sueña Torrevieja, “delayed by this serious negligence in the procedure for more than a year and a half, so that the tender for this important service that is being provided poorly and without a contract, still does not appear on the Contracting Platform, and no responsibilities are cleared up and no one resigns.”