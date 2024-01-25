



Tickets are ready! ACTs are ready to with their latest production.” Play On “. A really amusing farce that will provide you with a great night out.

The play follows the antics of an amateur dramatic group trying to put on an Edwardian murder mystery Melodrama. They experience far more than the normal mishaps. Having an eccentric playwright, a harassed director and a number of acting divas. Not to mention a set and technical crew not quite up to scratch

Do come along and see what blunders occur.

On the evenings there will be a raffle and drinks available by donation. If you want to eat before Benijófar has several good food restaurants to suit. Make a night of it why not!

Remember ACTS donate the takings to various local and deserving charities.

Looking forward to seeing our loyal audience again and new folk who enjoy a laugh.

See you there.

Venue: Benijófar Cultural Centre – Dates 21st 22nd & 23rd March, Start 7.30pm

Tickets 10 Euros each available from: The Post Box Dona Pepa, MaJiK Mobiles Benijófar, The Post Room, Benijófar, The Card Place Benimar, Quentin’s. Algorfa, The Post Shop Villa Martin

Reserve tickets by what’s app only Tel 672 544 026