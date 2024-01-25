



Officers from the Local Police in San Miguel de Salinas rescued a 78-year-old person who had been lay on the floor of their home, injured, for more than 48 hours.

The victim remained alone and unable to move or communicate for more than two days.

Thanks to the collaboration of fire and health services, the victim is under observation at the Torrevieja University Hospital.

The incident serves as a timely reminder that we can all keep a watchful eye and check in on our neighbours, especially during colder seasons, and alert help if we have any concerns.