



La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, will fill the month of February in Orihuela with a number of important social activities, with several charity events, promotions and a big carnival parade involving many colourful costumes.

On the first weekend of the month (February 3), a great Gala against Cancer will take place, where, once again, The Pink Ladies will host a day of music, dance, and fun in the central square.

In celebration of Valentines Day, Love will take to the main stage on two occasions, the first on Saturday, February 10, and the second on Wednesday, February 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and again from 4:00 p.m. Both events will be full of surprises and will feature DJ Love, who will liven up the central plaza with his best music.

On Friday the 16th there will be a performance by Murga Musical Theatre and on Saturday, February 17, you can enjoy one of the most anticipated events in Orihuela: the Comparsas Contest. The contest will run throughout the entire day, starting at 12:00 p.m. until its grand closing, at approximately 8:00 p.m.

On the occasion of World NGO Day, on Wednesday, February 27, Zenia Boulevard will organize a tribute with the aim of highlighting the work and positive impact on the environment, in which the centre operates.

On Friday, February 23, the weekends with Bluey will begin in Zenia Boulevard. The children’s phenomenon arrives in Orihuela where you can enjoy several days of activities and animations that will feature this family of Australian dogs, amazing children, and enchanting parents even more.

At the moment, the shopping centre will host Bluey on four occasions: February 23 and 24, and March 1 and 2.