



The Councilor for Education, Vicente Pina, has confirmed that the supply of diesel for heating in municipal educational centres and schools dependent on the Orihuela City Council has been resumed, following the award of a contract for a total amount of 56,804 euros VAT included for a period of one year.

“We are placing an important contract which regularises the supply of heating fuel to all centres. From now on all educational centres have the security of knowing they will have diesel throughout the year,” said the councillor.

Pina also announced that “at the same time we are working on maintaining the boilers, because we have found that some of them have not been inspected for years. The review has to be comprehensive and ensure that the boilers in all centres are in the best condition.”

The centers included in this contract for the supply of diesel for heating are: C EE Antonio Sequeros, CEIP Fernando Loaces, CEIP Miguel Hernández, CEIP Josefina Manresa, CEIP Virgen de la Puerta, Centro Público FPA, CEIP Ntra. Sra. del Pilar, CEIP Our Lady of Monserrate, CEIP Our Lady of Belén, CEIP San Bartolomé, CEIP Virgen de Desamparados, CEIP Rincón de Bonanza, CEIP Maestro Ismael García, CRA Azahar, CEIP Francisco Girona, CEIP Manuel Riquelme, CEIP Virgen de Monserrate , CEIP Los Dolses, CEIP No. 20 (in project).