



C.D. Montesinos 2 – 1 Racing San Miguel C.F.

Sometimes in football, you can play badly and win. This was maybe one of those occasions.

In front of another huge crowd (601 to be exact), this was certainly not one of CD Montesinos best matches this season, but against our local rivals, it was never going to be a walkover with local pride at stake.

The visitors actually took the lead just like last week, we had to rewind an early goal in the 17th minute, perhaps somewhat against the run of play.

However, their lead lasted just long enough for Monte to go down the other end and for young Anderson to be brought down inside the area.

Anderson himself stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way to equalise.

Monte took the lead a few minutes later, again from the penalty spot. This time it was new boy Enrique (who had scored twice on his debut last week) who was brought down. A great individual play in the 25th minute caused another penalty, which in this case Enrique put us ahead.

HT 2-1

The expected avalanche in the second half didn’t materialize. In fact it was San Miguel who had the better chances to equalise, without success.

Monte did have a few half chances to extend their lead, but in the main they defended well and held on to the points.

Three valuable points which keep them clear at the top of the group.

Anderson, who now has 10 goals to his name this season, was awarded the Man of the Match (Sponsored by Grant Reeves).