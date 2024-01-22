



Torrevieja celebrated its XXIV Sports Gala last Sunday, where the sporting achievements of the towns athletes during the 2022/2023 season were recognized.

With a total of 15 categories, the municipality made awards to both athletes and sporting clubs, in total, there were 167 athletes nominated together with the award of 4 honourable mentions and 5 special mentions.

While Polina Berezina picked up the main prize, the award for most promising athlete of the year went to tennis player Charo Esquiva of Bigastro, who is currently playing in the Junior section of the Australian Open.

The winners of the selected categories are as follows:

Sportsperson of the year: Polina Berezina. Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Torrevieja

Best Male Athlete: Ánder Martín Domingo. Torrevieja Rowing Club.

Best Female Athlete: Polina Berezina. Torrevieja Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.

Best Male Athlete with Functional Diversity: Javier García Martínez. Torrevieja Rowing Club.

Best Athlete with Female Functional Diversity : Nagore Viudes Ferrández. Club Cada

Best Under 18 Male: Manuel Vera Montesinos. Torrevieja Nautical Club.

Best Under 18 Female: Udane Bernabé Cobos.

Best Cadet Under 16 Male: Iván Pashkovich. Club Lucho Mano a Mano

Best Cadet Under 16 Female: Charo Escuva Bañuls. Torrevieja Tennis Club.

Best Children’s Under 14 Male: Sam O’Connor. CNI-MAS.

Best Children’s Under 14 Female: Miley Martínez Renninson, Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.

Best Under 12 Male: Arsenii Shpak. Hand To Hand Fighting Club.

Best Female Under 12: Anastasia Salkova. Jennifer Colino Gymnastics Club.

Best Coach: David Pérez Lalanda. Torrevieja Tennis Club.

Best Team: Torrevieja Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.

Best Male Master: Yuri Pashkovich. Hand To Hand Fighting Club.

Best Female Master: María Dolores Marcos Valero. Milenium Athletic Club.

Most Promising Athlete of the Year: Charo Escuva Bañuls. Torrevieja Tennis Club.

All the Torrevieja clubs were involved with the Department of Sports in providing all the necessary information about their athletes during the 2022/2023 season. The results were evaluated by a jury that decided the winners of the different categories, the presentations taking place before a packed auditorium of more than 1,400 spectators.