



Ciudadanos accuses Mayor Vegara, of denying them access to the information used in the preparation of the council budget.

Ciudadanos spokesman, José Aix, has said on Monday, that the Municipal Auditor has rejected the preliminary budget submitted recently by the mayor and his advisors. Aix has now also asked for access to the 2024 file used in the preparation of the municipal budget, “as he wants to know what is going on”.

The document presented by the council to the authority responsible for municipal economic control, is the final one before it is submitted to the government board for it’s initial approval by the plenary session, essential amendments and final approval.

The PP-Vox coalition, which promised that it would approve the 2023 budgets when it took office last June – something it did not do – has not commented on the statement made by the Ciudadanos leader.

As established by law, this request for information, which was made on January 18 must be responded to within five business days, “although we are afraid that they will do what they have done on many other occasions and block access to the information or they will delay the authorisation to make the work of our group more difficult,” said Luisa Boné.

The absence of budgets “is the main excuse being used by the council to justify their inadequacies”. C’s said that, “there is still no contract to supply materials for the Orihuela Costa road maintenance service, the contract for cleaning municipal buildings is about to end, we lack fire extinguishers in the municipal buildings, the state of the parks is getting worse, all very diverse situations that are a consequence of this poor management by of the municipal council, led by Vegara, who, it is worth remembering, in addition to being mayor, is also the councillor of the Treasury”.