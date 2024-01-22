



Students from across Torrevieja schools will celebrate Arbor Day on 31 January and 1 February on the shores of the lagoons of La Mata and Torrevieja, where they will spend the days replanting trees on the banks of the natural park. The activity, promoted by the Departments of Environment and Education, is sponsored by the municipal water company, Agamed, and the management of the Lagunas Natural Park.

The objective is to make young people aware of the importance of ecological regeneration and the planting criteria, ensuring that this is “one of the most participatory and important environmental events in the Valencian Community.”

Up to fourteen schools in the city are expected to participate in the planting of native species such as kermes oak, mastic, taray, lavender, juniper, black hawthorn, palmetto, santolina, pine carrasco, aladierno, rosemary and carob. Staff from Agamed have carried out preparatory work for the planting areas, located in the upper area of ​​the natural park, as well as emergency irrigation and plant protectors.