



Despite losing the singles against the 16 year old Briton, Hephzibah Oluwadare, currently ranked at number 81 in the world, the Bigastrense, Charo Esquiva, will remain for the second week of the competition where she will play in the doubles tournament

This was Charo’s first time at the Australian Open, the only Grand Slam she had left to debut at in the Junior category. Charo lost her singles match 3-6, 6-7. Oluwadare will now face Mia Slama in the round of 32.

Despite her defeat in the singles, the young woman from Bigastro will next play in the women’s doubles tournament, where, together with the Korean Gio Jang, she will face Julie Pastikova and Julia Stusek.