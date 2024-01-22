



Mojácar will be at the FITUR International Tourism Fair, which will be held in Madrid between the 24th and 28th of January.

The Mojácar Delegation will be headed by the Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, accompanied by the Tourism Councillor María Gracia Alarcón and experts from the Municipal Tourism Office.

Professionals and visitors to FITUR will be able to find Mojácar at The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain stand and that of Almería province, on the Costa de Almería, where Mojácar will have its physical space to hold the numerous, already arranged meetings with the most important tour operators, as well as with representatives of the tourism and professional sports sector, areas to which it is wanted to give special relevance to promote winter tourism.

It will be at FITUR, at the Costa de Almería stand, where a preview of Mojácar’s tourism campaign for 2024 will be presented. A video explaining and showing the image of the locality and the multiple options it offers to travellers and tourism, whether family, youth, sports, adventure or relaxation, without forgetting the offer of sun and beach complemented by culture and history. All these offers will be some of the facets that this unique tourist destination can offer to those who visit.

As usual, it will also be possible to find promotional and advertising material for Mojácar, aimed not only at professionals but also at private visitors who, in large numbers and at all FITUR events, approach the Mojácar area requesting information.

Both the Mojácar Mayor Francisco García Cerdá and the Tourism Councillor María Gracia Alarcón plan to attend the Exceltur Forum, a non-profit association made up of 32 of the most relevant companies from the entire tourism value chain and take part in this important event that promotes the highest levels of competitiveness to consolidate the leadership and profitable and sustainable growth of tourism activity in Spain.

Regarding the new Mojácar 2024 tourism campaign, the promotion of sports tourism as a line of work in the fight against seasonality stands out. Its backing for sports tourism, which combines the practice of a physical activity in an environment that one intends to visit and discover, is currently on the rise within the tourism and leisure time sector.