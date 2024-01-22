



L’OLLERIA CF – 3 CD THADER -2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

A much needed 4 match unbeaten run in the Community league, stretching back to 25 November, came to an abrupt end on Sunday afternoon. It was 15 years ago when Thader played their one and only other match at L’Olleria, and hopes were high that they could edge further away from the relegation zone, against fellow strugglers.

But alas, things never really went to plan, as during the first 45 mins, Merin in the hosts goal, didn’t have a shot to save. Unlike his opposite number Chema, who picked up the ball from the back of his net, no less than 3 times.

On 20 mins, a stunning 30 yard screamer by Such was unstoppable. Goal number 2 was from a corner to the far post, which was side footed home by Fermandi.

By the time Femmerro had converted a deep cross to make it 3-0, in the dying seconds of the 1st half, Thader resembled a team who just wanted to get back on the coach and head home.

What a contrast the 2nd half was. Within 2 minutes of the restart, Tremino had given his side hope, following a long ball out of defence, which he coolly dispatched.

Midway through the half, a penalty was awarded for handball, which Raul put away for the 2nd consecutive match. Thader sub Pedro Juan thought he’d scored an equaliser on 85 mins, but alas an eagle-eyed referee had spotted an infringement earlier in the buildup.

Next Sun 28 Jan, ko 1130, Thader are at home inside Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales, when they will hope to gain revenge for the mauling given during the opening game of the season.