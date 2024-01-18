



150 people over 60 years of age will participate in the Santa Pola Municipal Health Department’s program for the promotion of emotional well-being and active aging of our seniors, which is in its 19th year and will take place in three different locations so that all interested parties have the maximum accessibility, including in Gran Alacant.

As explained by the Councillor for Social Services Gela Roche, “this program aims to respond to the demographic reality of Santa Pola, with an increase in the number of older people in our society as a result of the increase in life expectancy and the special characteristics of our town that, thanks to its quality of life, invites many retired people to stay and live with us. It will be a meeting place where activities designed specifically for this group will take place.”

For this reason, the project is not limited to developing exercises in the cognitive field, but covers a wide range of activities that include all aspects that promote a comprehensive improvement in the health and wellbeing of older people, on a physical, mental, emotional and social.

The in-person sessions began last week and will run until the end of May. In them there are five differentiated groups of a maximum of 30 participants each, in total there are 150 beneficiaries who will receive 20 90-minute sessions during the course.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. it is held at the Civic Centre, on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Gran Alacant International Library and on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the headquarters of the Playa Lisa and Tamarit Neighbourhood Association.

Anyone over 60 years of age can register for any of the groups, if there are free places, by presenting themselves directly at the chosen location and notifying the educator.