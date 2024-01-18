



The digital training workshop “Prepared, digital training for unemployed women” aimed at local women who are unemployed or affected by an “ERTE” temporary regulation of Employment for finding an occupation or boosting their professional career, started last Tuesday in Mojácar.

It is organised by the Junta de Andalucía through the Employment, Business and Self-Employment Regional Ministry, and financed with Next Generation funds from the European Union. The workshop is taught by Sandetel, the Andalucian Society for the development of Telecommunications attached to the Junta de Andalucía’s Regional Ministry for the Presidency, and in this case, with the collaboration of Mojácar Council through the Culture Department.

The aim is that through this training, interested people discover the possibilities that technology offers them and boost the development of their work and professional potential.

The workshop runs for two weeks, in the afternoon, and consists of two parts and 40 hours in-person.

In the first phase the students learn about the technological skills to search for employment; learning to use and get the most out of social media and the multiple existing employment platforms, becoming familiar with their correct use and management, as well as adapting their CVs to networks with the aim of optimising their knowledge.

Following this stage of basic knowledge the second phase will begin, where the students will learn how to use Microsoft Windows, the standard operating system for home and business computers, with the same aim of learning and improving use in the search for employment and information.

Fifteen women from the municipality are taking part in the workshop being held at the Mojácar Multi-Uses Centre, who did not want to miss this opportunity to assimilate to new technologies and their benefits.